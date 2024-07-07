Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.94. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.09.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.