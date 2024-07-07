DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,345 shares of company stock valued at $66,416,801. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.74, a PEG ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

