DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 140,071 shares.The stock last traded at $17.13 and had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DouYu International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

