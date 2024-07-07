Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $65.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter worth $359,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $842.28 million, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

