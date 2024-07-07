Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.00

Shares of Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 880,356 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUKE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Capital
Duke Capital Price Performance
Duke Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Capital
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.