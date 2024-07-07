eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $574.29 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get eCash alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,693.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00558512 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00062960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,725,548,423,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.