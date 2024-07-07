Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $29.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 286,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,259,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,453,000 after purchasing an additional 41,718 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,527,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Element Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

