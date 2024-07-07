Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

