Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down to $12.07

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.77. Embecta shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 26,128 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Embecta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $660.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embecta by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

