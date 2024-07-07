Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.72%. Embecta has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Embecta.

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 10.19% 15.88% 10.33% Embecta 6.20% -18.42% 12.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Embecta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 0.98 $28.51 million $1.20 9.41 Embecta $1.12 billion 0.59 $70.40 million $1.21 9.47

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Embecta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.