Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $44,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,307. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

