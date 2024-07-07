Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,983,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,934,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,419,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EDR opened at $27.42 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

