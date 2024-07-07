Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.30

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 131458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 in the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

