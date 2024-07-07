Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 34,972 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

