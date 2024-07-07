EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

EPAM opened at $184.14 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average is $253.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.