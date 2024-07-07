EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $41.57 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.