Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
Escalade has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Escalade Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ ESCA opened at $12.90 on Friday. Escalade has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
