Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

