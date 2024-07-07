Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.37. Evotec shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 13,015 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

