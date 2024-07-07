F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of F5 worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in F5 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in F5 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.63. 238,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.20.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

