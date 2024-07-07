FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

