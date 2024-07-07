Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

