Family CFO Inc Sells 105 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family CFO Inc lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

