Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $24.72 on Friday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

