FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CAO Sells $34,711.84 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $294.00 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $302.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

