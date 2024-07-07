Fei USD Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and approximately $116,656.56 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Fei USD alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,682.97 or 0.99981327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00067127 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9459016 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $112,655.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.