Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after buying an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.