Financial Contrast: Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Mynd.ai alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mynd.ai and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A Afya 16.20% 17.51% 8.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Mynd.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.31 -$37.86 million N/A N/A Afya $576.09 million 2.76 $77.38 million $1.07 15.87

This table compares Mynd.ai and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mynd.ai and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00

Afya has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

Volatility and Risk

Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats Mynd.ai on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Mynd.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynd.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.