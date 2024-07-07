Financial Review: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) vs. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 9 0 2.90 Bausch Health Companies 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus price target of $179.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.80%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -152.68% -16,574.15% -60.06% Bausch Health Companies -5.07% -2,370.91% 4.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Bausch Health Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $288.08 million 27.45 -$521.07 million ($9.61) -14.13 Bausch Health Companies $8.76 billion 0.30 -$592.00 million ($1.24) -5.83

Ascendis Pharma A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

