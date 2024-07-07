Financial Survey: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Gold and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Vista Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 476.76%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1,621.43%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Vista Gold.

This table compares Vista Gold and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.04) -11.92 Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.51 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.45

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -97.04% -56.31% Golden Minerals -77.16% -223.07% -57.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

