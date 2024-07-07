First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 3.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 556,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,937,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.