First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

