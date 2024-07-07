First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

