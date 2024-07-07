First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $939.32 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $960.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

