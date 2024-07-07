First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $208.42

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $208.42 and last traded at $208.42, with a volume of 13156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.04.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,813,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 13,853.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 692,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,216,000 after purchasing an additional 687,696 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 580.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 179.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

