First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 228,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 445,982 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.11.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,773,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 450,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.