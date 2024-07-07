First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.89

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.89 and last traded at $124.79, with a volume of 14609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.30.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2243 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Average Calculator
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.