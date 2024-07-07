First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.89

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.89 and last traded at $124.79, with a volume of 14609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2243 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

