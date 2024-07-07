First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 282,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,514. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.