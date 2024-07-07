FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 35,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 191,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,945,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

