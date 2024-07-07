Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $108.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

