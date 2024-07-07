Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.