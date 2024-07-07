Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 6.3%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 119,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 516,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

