Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.78.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.