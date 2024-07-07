Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,391,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in FOX by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after buying an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FOX by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after buying an additional 1,287,911 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,780,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after acquiring an additional 686,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Down 0.7 %

FOXA stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

