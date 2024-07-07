Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVI. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter.

DIVI opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $794.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

