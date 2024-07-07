Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases $72,500.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,733. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $14.86 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $103.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 61,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth $425,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

