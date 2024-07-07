G999 Price Hits $0.0006 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

