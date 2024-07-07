General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.17

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.
General American Investors Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.
Insider Activity at General American Investors
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 2,192 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 2,192 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $54,076.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,700.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $184,796. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Read More
