General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 1.5%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $159.70 and last traded at $160.57. Approximately 798,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,220,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

