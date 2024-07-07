GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,857,700 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

